Video shows cars sliding and colliding on snowy street in the Sierra Nevada

With wheels locked and a camera rolling, cars on a snowy street slid and crashed in a wintry scene in a southern Sierra Nevada county over the weekend.

Near Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office released a video capturing the chaotic scene on Jan. 20, 2024, and cautioned motorists to make sure their vehicles are “winter-ready before heading out.”

The winter wreckage happened on Davison Road.

Snow in Mono County is expected to continue today above an elevation of 6,500 feet. Forecasts for now accumulation is two to six inches above 7,000 feet. Highs will range from 36 to 46 degrees with wind gusts.