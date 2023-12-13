New video shows chainsaw-wielding man breaking into Cohasset police station

New video released on Tuesday shows the traumatic moments a man wielding a chainsaw attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station a year ago.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Brien Buckley, then returned home and dangled his two young children near a window during an hourslong standoff with law enforcement, according to police.

He faced a slew of charges in connection to both incidents.

Surveillance video from the station’s front door shows Buckley driving onto the lawn with his pickup truck and parking on the walkway. He then gets out of the car and begins revving up a chainsaw. He hacks apart a box on the stoop and then enters the building.

Once inside, the suspect begins carving away at a door to get inside Cohasset Police’s offices. He tries for nearly three minutes to gain access, but is unsuccessful and leaves.

Photos from inside the department showed the damaged door covered in brown paper and police tape.

“Went in and basically terrorized the civilian desk attendant who was behind the security door and security glass, but he did damage to the lobby with the chainsaw and then fled the police station,” said Quigley.

Officers tracked Buckley back to the residence, where a prolonged standoff between he and officers ensued.

According to police, the children were removed safely from the house and are in the care of family members.

Buckley was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation before being released and transferred back to police headquarters.

