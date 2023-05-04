Video shows Chandler officer shooting at man suspected of attempting to kill ex-girlfriend

Chandler police released edited snippets of body-camera footage capturing a police shooting involving a man who broke into multiple residences on March 28.

Detective Eva Zermeno, a Chandler Police Department spokeswoman, said officers initially responded to a residential area near Ray and Dobson roads at about 10:30 a.m. March 27 when a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Alan Burgener, had shot her.

The woman was seriously injured in the incident but is recovering, police said.

Chandler police released 911 audio of the woman who said she had been shot in the back. Zermeno said officers searched for Burgener after he fled the area, and received a call at 11 a.m. from a resident of a nearby apartment complex that a man who matched Burgener's description had broken into his apartment and was armed with a gun. Burgener later stole the resident's vehicle and fled the area, Zermeno said.

Police received another 911 call on March 28 at about 12:27 p.m. from multiple people in another part of the same residential area saying they saw a man matching Burgener's description jumping over residential walls and into people's backyards.

Responding officers searched the area and eventually found Burgener inside the home of a woman who was screaming that he was threatening to kill her, Zermeno said.

In the bodycam footage, an officer armed with a rifle can be heard telling another officer that Burgener was inside the house and threatening to kill the woman before seeing him through a window and firing into the residence.

Zermeno said officers entered the home and found Burgener uninjured in the second-story bathroom with a handgun. The woman inside the residence was also uninjured.

Burgener was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder.

Three counts of first-degree burglary.

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two counts of disorderly conduct.

Two counts of endangerment.

Theft of means of transportation.

Tampering with physical evidence.

First-degree criminal trespass.

Story continues

Zermeno said the officer who fired his rifle has five years of service with the department. She added that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the criminal investigation into the shooting as is protocol.

Burgener's next scheduled hearing is on May 23 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bodycam footage shows Chandler police officer shooting at suspect