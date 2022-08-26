Video shows chase, standoff involving officers and man who tried to breach FBI office in Cincinnati

The shootout in Clinton County that left Ricky Shiffer dead hours after he tried to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati was captured on dash cam.

There is about seven hours of video from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott went through it all and breaks down what happened.

McDermott saw Shiffer driving upwards of 85 m.p.h. to get away and not only did she see him speeding off but McDermott heard him shooting at deputies on the road.

The earliest dash cam video from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office began at 9:39 a.m. and it took less than 10 minutes before gunshot fire was heard.

Deputies were being shot at while driving which meant Shiffer not only put him and law enforcement in danger but the other drivers on the road.

At 9:51 a.m., Shiffer got off the highway off at Exit 73 from I-71 and drove another three minutes until he came to a stop on a road in Clinton County. After deputies almost immediately got out of their cars, they were shot at.

Dash cam video shows law enforcement hiding behind their cruisers as they shoot back and five minutes after Shiffer shot at police, we hear that he is out of his car with a weapon.

21 minutes later, law enforcement describes what they are seeing.

“I don’t see anybody else in that vehicle. I don’t see any other objects there, quite a few bullet holes in his back window,” officers on scene said. “The side window is shot out, back on his knees, holding a rifle....”

At this point, McDermott says we know Shiffer has at least two weapons on his, a rifle and pistol.

Just before 10:30 that morning, FBI and SWAT are ready.

“We want to negotiate with FBI on scene,” deputies said at 10:29:23.

But just 10 seconds later, the deputy says the following:

“I think we need to come up with a better game plan if we’re just trying to go in with him with a rifle,” the officer said. “He’s ready for a fight.”

After hours of failed negotiations, law enforcement says Shiffer raised his weapon at them behind a SWAT vehicle at around 3:41 p.m. and he was then shot and killed ending the standoff.

McDermott says no law enforcement members were injured in the chase or standoff.

A separate federal law enforcement source tells CNN authorities are looking into whether Shiffer had any ties to a group that participated in the January 6 riot at the Capitol or if he participated himself.

The Department of Homeland Security believes the attempted breach in Cincinnati was in response to the FBI’s raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.