Video shows child choking another student before he passed out at SC school, cops say

A student dragged and choked another child who later passed out in a South Carolina classroom, officials said.

Now, the middle schooler accused of committing the assault has been charged, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

A teacher has also been placed on leave after officials said the choking incident was caught on camera at Deer Park Middle School on Monday, May 9.

“District and school staff are aware of the incident at Deer Park Middle School and the video,” Andrew Pruitt, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District, told McClatchy News in an email. “We are investigating this as a very serious matter and are following district protocols to address the situation.”

On May 9, police said a student was sitting at his desk when another boy put him in a chokehold, dragged him from the desk and pinned him against a wall until he went unconscious.

Video reportedly captured the child “hitting his head on the corner of a desk as he fell.” After he regained consciousness, police said he received medical treatment.

Elizabeth Caulder told WCSC her son was the student being choked in the video, which was sent to the principal after it was posted on social media. Caulder said a teacher should have intervened to help her child, who was left with a concussion, the news outlet reported.

“The teacher let him get back up, get back in his seat and continue with his schoolwork instead of sending him to the nurse or the principal,” the mother told WCSC. “It’s very disappointing to know that my son can’t be safe in the classroom.”

A school leader reported to police that a teacher had told the other child to let go of Caulder’s son.

When questioned, the student accused of choking the boy told officials he was “just playing,” according to a police report. He was charged with second-degree assault and released to his family, officials said.

