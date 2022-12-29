Video shows Chinese jet come within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft

USINDOPACOM
75
Kerry Breen
·1 min read

A Chinese fighter pilot "performed an unsafe maneuver" while close to a U.S. Air Force plane, United States officials said Thursday.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that the fighter pilot flew in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135 aircraft the U.S. pilot was flying on Dec. 21, 2022.

The American pilot was flying lawfully over the South China Sea, the command said, but was forced to "take evasive maneuvers" to avoid a collision. Neither pilot has been identified.

"The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," officials said. "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."

Video of the incident was shared by the command, and the brief clip shows the Chinese plane approaching the American jet before the pilot begins evasive maneuvers.

First legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York opens

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu sworn in as prime minister of right-wing government

How Ukraine is responding to Russia's latest air assault

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Smile Airways apologizes for viral in-flight altercation

    A video of passengers fighting on a flight over a reclining seat went viral on Wednesday, prompting a formal apology by the airline the next day. As the passengers look on, the lone man attempts to defend himself against the wave of attacks from the group of men around him. The Bangkok-Kolkata flight took place on Tuesday, with the clip of the incident being uploaded by Saurabh Sinha on Wednesday.

  • Experts warn smart toys could be collecting user data that might be sold

    Experts warn that makers of smart toys could be collecting your data and selling it to advertisers without your even realizing it.

  • Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report

    The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Targeted by Russia; US May Send Bradleys

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia unleashed one of the most intense missile barrages of the war, targeting major Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv and Lviv in the west near Poland. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Markets WrapOf 69 c

  • These are the 11 tech deals Yahoo readers loved most in 2022 — save up to $130!

    Curious what our readers loved most this year? These are the best tech deals on the most popular products.

  • Ed Helms Says 'Massive Jump into Fame' After Hangover Caused Him 'Turmoil': 'Total Loss of Control'

    Ed Helms said "if it wasn't for" his Hangover costars Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis, "I don't think I would've stayed sane"

  • NASA Mulls Using SpaceX to Rescue Astronauts After Russia’s Space Station Leak

    NASAOn Dec. 15, NASA and its astronauts faced a scary situation when a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked to the International Space Station sprung a massive coolant leak, shortly before a spacewalk was set to commence by a pair of Russian cosmonauts. The crew on board is safe and not in any immediate danger, but two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut were supposed to use the Soyuz vehicle to return back to Earth early next year. With the spacecraft’s status in limbo, NASA and Roscosmos (Russia’s sp

  • Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps told Jan. 6 committee 'crazy' conspiracy theories tore apart his life

    An Arizona man who became the target of online conspiracy theories after joining protesters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 told a House committee that he wasn't

  • Second Russian Defense Sector Bigwig Dies in Two Days

    via Wikimedia CommonsThe former commander-in-chief of Russia’s ground forces died in a military hospital earlier this week—the second bigwig in the country’s military industrial complex to die in just two days.They are just the latest senior Russia military or political elites to drop dead unexpectedly in recent months.Alexei Maslov, a retired army general, was serving as a special representative of military-technical cooperation for Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, when he di

  • Congress Begins its Crackdown on TikTok

    For as long as TikTok has been around (it launched in 2016 and started to get really popular in the U.S. by 2019), it has been a point of discord between the government and the tens of millions of Americans who use it every day. Government officials frequently warn of its parent company ByteDance's ties to the Chinese government and the fact that, as FBI Director Christopher Wray said at Homeland Security Council meeting last November, "the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users." Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives announced that it would ban the app and any others owned by ByteDance from phones issued to lawmakers and staff by the government.

  • Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Reportedly 'Disjointed' & 'Unfocused' 6 Weeks After Announcement

    On Nov. 15, just days after daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, Donald Trump announced his third run for president. Now that the 2024 campaign has begun, how does it look six weeks after its launch? Not great, according to many political pundits. There seems to be bad news hitting the former president from every angle: lawsuits, […]

  • Israel Has Improved Readiness to Attack Iran, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel has improved its readiness to attack Iran, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday as he cited preparations that the military is making to hit nuclear sites.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronStocks Post Month’s Best Day as Rate Surge Fades: Mar

  • Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Surpasses 200 Single-Family Investment Properties Funded

    The fractional real estate investment platform Arrived Homes hit a major milestone this month – funding its 200th single-family home. The company has now funded 203 investment properties with a total value of more than $75 million. The homes were all funded by retail investors, who put up as little as $100 each to buy shares of the properties. Why would investors buy shares of single-family homes? Most of the properties funded on the platform are leased out to long-term tenants, who pay monthly

  • Tourist dies while taking a selfie on Thailand’s ‘death railway’

    An Irish tourist who was born in New Zealand died while trying to take a selfie on Thailand’s “death railway.” Patrick Ward, 45, fell to his death from a moving train in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand on Tuesday. Ward reportedly opened the door of the train to take a selfie.

  • Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Just Snapped Up Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Condo for $23.7 Million

    The oceanfront condo was designed by Maya Lin and spans 5,000 square feet.

  • Brazil's haunting graveyard of ships risks environmental disaster, warns activist group

    On a stormy evening in mid-November, a huge, abandoned cargo ship broke free of its moorings and slowly floated into the massive concrete bridge that carries cars across Brazil's Guanabara Bay to Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's navy said the 200-meter-long (660-ft.) Sao Luiz, a rust-spattered bulk carrier built in 1994, had been anchored in the bay for more than six years awaiting legal proceedings before it crashed into Latin America's longest over-water bridge. "The Sao Luiz is still in the Port of Rio today, with 50 tonnes of fuel oil in it," Sergio Ricardo, co-founder of socio-environmental group Movimento Baia Viva (Living Bay Movement) told Reuters, also pointing to high levels of corrosion.

  • New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops

    The weapons are going to infantry, scouts, combat engineers and special operations.

  • Russia's Lavrov warns US against 'decapitation blow' targeting Putin: report

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to state media, warned the U.S. against carrying out any kind of attack directed at President Vladimir Putin.

  • Second sudden death of top official reported in Russia's military supply chain in less than a week

    Another top official in Russia's military supply lines has unexpectedly died following a series of unexplained deaths in the past week.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Extent of Winter Storm in Buffalo as Death Toll Rises

    Many cars and homes in the Buffalo area were buried under snow after the region became the center of a deadly winter storm that paralyzed two thirds of the country over the Christmas holiday. The storm also brought flooding, power outages and canceled flights. Photo: Earl Reynolds via Storyful