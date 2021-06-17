Video shows a Chinese spacecraft carrying 3 astronauts successfully docking with part of its new space station

A still from footage of a Chinese spacecraft docking with part of its space station. Twitter/People's Daily

Three astronauts have docked with part of China's new space station.

The spaceship carrying them docked with the Tianhe module on Thursday.

China's building its own station, due to be complete by the end of 2022.

A spaceship carrying three Chinese astronauts has successfully docked with part of the country's new space station.

The state-backed People's Daily newspaper shared footage of the Shenzhou-12 vessel docking with the Tianhe module - the first piece of the station. It is the country's first human spaceflight in five years.

The three astronauts - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo - are expected to live there for about three months.

China expects to finish building its space station by the end of 2022.

