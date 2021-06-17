Video shows a Chinese spacecraft carrying 3 astronauts successfully docking with part of its new space station
A spaceship carrying three Chinese astronauts has successfully docked with part of the country's new space station.
The state-backed People's Daily newspaper shared footage of the Shenzhou-12 vessel docking with the Tianhe module - the first piece of the station. It is the country's first human spaceflight in five years.
-People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 17, 2021
The three astronauts - Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo - are expected to live there for about three months.
China expects to finish building its space station by the end of 2022.
