Video shows chunky black bear stroll into Florida man's garage for a quick snack

A large, black, muscular bear wandered into a Florida home garage and was caught on camera taking a lunch break.

The chunky black bear was spotted at the Preserve at Astor Farm subdivision, a Sanford, Florida, community 27 miles north of Orlando, Wednesday.

FOX 35 news reported that a man named Andrew Scheirer was the one who ran into the beer and captured the video.

"They are a part of the neighborhood," Scheirer told FOX 35. "They are not aggressive and not scary or threatening. We love our bears. Wish development would stop encroaching on their natural habitat."

The video shows a black bear slowly walking into Scheier's garage during the day and lying down to eat something.

Florida black bears a conservation success

Florida has approximately 4,050 black bears, the only species found in the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The black bear's population in Flordia has rebounded from a few hundred in the 1970s to over 4,000 today, making it one of Florida's most successful conservation efforts, according to the FWC.

Florida black bears are smaller than bears in other regions. Adult black bears in Florida usually weigh between 250 to 350 pounds, but one adult male weighed 760 pounds.

Bear attacks occasionally occur in Florida, but a fatal bear attack has never been reported, according to the FWC.

Although black bear attacks are rare, they can occur, and it's important to remember that they are wild animals that should be respected. As Scheier told FOX 35, black bears are not naturally aggressive.

Tips on what to do when encountering a black bear

The FWC gives tips on what to do and what not to do when encounter a black bear:

Stand upright.

It is important to speak in a calm but assertive voice.

Back up slowly to a secure area while leaving the bear a clear escape path

Avoid making direct eye contact with bears and other wild animals, as it may be perceived as aggressive behavior.

Stop and hold your ground if the bear becomes irritated instead of calm.

When hiking, avoid running, as it may trigger a bear's chase instinct. Keep in mind that bears can run up to 35 mph.

Playing dead is ineffective against black bears as they eat live prey.

It is not safe to climb a tree as black bears can climb up to 100 feet in just 30 seconds.

It is important to avoid approaching or surprising a bear, particularly if it appears to be injured.

