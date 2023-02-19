Video shows Clayton County police catch carjackers hiding in crawl space, laundry closet

Video showed Clayton County Police arresting two carjacking suspects who stole a man’s Camaro early Thursday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale in reference to a carjacking call. The victim was in a parking lot in the area when he was approached by 21-year-old Montez Harris and 19-year-old Daveon Turner.

Harris and Turner took out a gun and robbed the man of his wallet, and stole his car.

On the way to the call, officers saw the stolen car speeding away on Lees St.

Upon seeing the police, Harris and Turner tried to run away. Although other police nearby came to the area and established a perimeter.

Harris was found trying to enter the crawl space under an apartment building and Turner was found in the closet of a nearby laundry facility of the apartment complex.

Both Harris and Turner were arrested without incident.

Harris and Turner face charges of motor vehicle hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated assault, weapon possession during a crime, and obstruction of law enforcement.

