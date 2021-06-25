Video shows concrete raining down inside an apartment at the Florida condo moments before it collapsed

A screenshot from a video showing concrete raining down inside the apartment block. Twitter/@_rosiesantana

A large section of a Miami apartment building collapsed early on Thursday morning.

Video footage shows concrete falling inside an apartment before the collapse.

At least one person is dead, with more feared dead as 99 people are missing.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Footage from inside a Florida apartment shows concrete falling from the ceiling moments before the building partially collapsed.

A large section of Champlain Towers South in Miami collapsed at around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.

At least one person is dead, and authorities fear many more have died. Ninety nine people are currently missing.

The video shows white dust falling inside an apartment, and a loud noise before the footage cuts out.

Watch it here:

Read the original article on Insider