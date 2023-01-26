Video shows crash in Johnson County where woman’s car was dragged by semi for 8 miles

Video footage of a grisly highway crash in which a Kansas City woman was trapped in a vehicle dragged for miles underneath a semi tractor trailer, was released by Leawood police on Thursday as an investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

The crash was captured by highway cameras set up by KC Scout, which tracks traffic patterns and hazards in the Kansas City metro. In the videos, a semi can be seen driving west down Interstate 435 as a vehicle is apparently being dragged under the semi’s passenger side.

Authorities have said the driver of a Kia, a 28-year-old Kansas City woman, was conscious and speaking with emergency services after the truck stopped near Lackman Road on I-435. The truck driver went eight miles before noticing, police have said.

According to dispatch audio recorded by Broadcastify.com, officers were first advised of an “unknown accident” on the highway that eventually drew response from several area agencies.

As officers sped to the area of Metcalf Avenue and I-435, the dispatcher advised that the truck was passing Antioch Road and that the persons reporting the crash “believe that they think someone is inside the vehicle that’s stuck underneath the semi.”

The semi pulled over and stopped after an officer caught up to the driver near Lackman Road. The woman trapped in the car was extracted from the vehicle as fire and emergency medical crews responded to the scene and she was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police say the truck driver made statements to investigators that he did not see anything after an initial impact and continued driving until he was pulled over.

Capt. Brad Robbins of Leawood police said Thursday that a crash report was still being reviewed for public release and was not immediately available.