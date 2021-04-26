Video shows crew of sunken submarine singing on their ship

CBSNews
·1 min read

A poignant video has emerged showing the crew of a sunken Indonesian submarine singing happily together on board their vessel. The video, filmed a few weeks before the KRI Nanggala 402 went down with all hands lost, shows some of the 53-strong crew singing "Sampai Jumpa", an Indonesian hit whose title means "Goodbye."

A video appearing to show the crew was shared by Erix Soekamti, the original singer of "Sampai Jumpa," on Instagram on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Erix Soekamti (@erixsoekamti)

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you," the sailors sing. "I wish all the best for you."

Family members hold photographs of Marine Colonel Heri Setiawan, commander of the Navy&#39;s KRI Nanggala (402) submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali on April 21 during a training exercise, at their family home in Depok on April 24, 2021. / Credit: RAYI GIGIH/AFP via Getty Images
Family members hold photographs of Marine Colonel Heri Setiawan, commander of the Navy's KRI Nanggala (402) submarine that went missing off the coast of Bali on April 21 during a training exercise, at their family home in Depok on April 24, 2021. / Credit: RAYI GIGIH/AFP via Getty Images

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy's submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesman Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

The German-built submarine — one of five in Indonesia's fleet — disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.

Indonesia's military announced Sunday it had found the vessel in pieces on the seafloor, around 2,600 feet below the surface.

"We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as parts of the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors, outer pressure body, embossed dive rudder and other ship parts," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters in Bali on Sunday.

"With this authentic evidence, we can declare that KRI Nanggala 402 has sunk and all the crew members are dead," Tjahjanto said.

This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia.&#xa0; / Credit: Indonesian Navy / AP
This undated underwater photo released Sunday April 25, 2021, by Indonesian Navy shows parts of submarine KRI Nanggala that sank in Bali Sea, Indonesia. / Credit: Indonesian Navy / AP

Dr. Ashish Jha on India's COVID-19 crisis, vaccine hesitancy and outdoor mask mandate

Audio, body camera video released after Virginia sheriff's deputy shoots Black man on call with 911

Federal pilot program sends free at-home COVID-19 tests to North Carolina county as part of study

Recommended Stories

  • Military chief confirms sunken submarine crew dead

    Indonesia’s military chief on Sunday (April 25) confirmed that all crew on board the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402 have died.Hadi Tjahjanto told a news conference that "based on the evidence that has been found,” the submarine has sunk and none of the 53 crew members on board survived. Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono added that the 44-year-old submarine was broken into three parts: the hull, the stern, and the main partsand that cracks were found on the main part of the vessel. He also ruled out human error as the cause of the accident. President Joko Widodo earlier confirmed the discovery in the Bali Sea and sent the families of the victims his condolences.Rescuers also found objects, including a life vest, that they believe belong to those aboard the vessel, which lost contact on Wednesday (April 21) as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

  • Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces

    DENPASAR (Reuters) -A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said on Sunday, as the president sent condolences to relatives of the 53 crew. "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters. Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident and that the submarine did not experience a blackout, blaming "forces of nature".

  • Indonesia is promoting all 53 crew members of its missing submarine, who were declared dead when wreckage was found on the ocean floor

    Indonesia on Sunday declared the KRI Nanggala-402 lost and all 53 crew members presumed dead. Photos show the ship's crumpled remains.

  • Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash

    An Indonesian brigadier general was killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in restive Papua province, authorities said Monday. The clashes started April 8 in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province after rebels set fire to three schools and shot to death a teacher in Beoga village in Puncak district. Another teacher was also killed a day later as rebels fired at teachers' housing complex and burned down a house of a tribal chief in Beoga.

  • Indonesia finds missing submarine in pieces on seafloor, all 53 crew members killed

    All 53 crew aboard an Indonesian submarine that disappeared this week were killed, the military said on Sunday as it confirmed the vessel had been found in pieces on the seafloor. Authorities said that they picked up signals early on Sunday from a location more than 800 metres deep - far below what the KRI Nanggala 402's steel hull was built to withstand. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by neighbouring Singapore to get visual confirmation of the stricken vessel. "It was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono. More parts from the doomed submarine were also retrieved, including an anchor and fluorescent orange safety suits for emergencies, authorities said. The discovery comes a day after the navy first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine and declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors. Among the earlier items recovered were a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes and a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

  • Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

    Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials previously said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after the vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

  • Parents of R&B singer killed by suspected drunk driver demand change

    Jaelyn Jaerene Chapman was killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this month. The man accused of causing that crash was released from jail after posting bond.

  • Audio, body camera video released after Virginia sheriff's deputy shoots Black man on call with 911

    The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage and 911 call audio that captures the sound of a sheriff's deputy repeatedly shooting Isaiah Brown, a 32-year old Black man, last Wednesday. A lawyer for Brown and his family say the deputy mistook Brown's phone for a gun. Jeff Pegues has the details.

  • Indonesia mourns fallen submarine crew

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo sent his condolences on Monday to the families of the crew aboard a submarine found at the bottom of the sea just one day earlier."I send my deepest condolence for the passing of 53 navy members onboard KRI Nanggala-402 who had fallen during an assignment in the waters north of Bali."In his address to the nation, the president also said the government would pay for the education of the lost crew members' children.Meanwhile, Indonesians mourn the loss of their friends and family members aboard the submarine.One victim's uncle said he hopes the crew members’ bodies will be found and returned."We'd already given our nephew to the government to serve in the military. Now that he has fallen in the operation, we hope the government will return his remains to us after all the official ceremonies, because each of us has our own religion, like Hinduism."The Indonesian submarine had lost contact during a weapons drill last week.The country’s top Navy chief blamed the accident on “forces of nature” and not the crew.More than a dozen helicopters and ships searched the area where contact was lost with the help of the U.S., Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.On Sunday, military officials said the submarine had been found broken into at least three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea.Indonesia, Southeast Asia's most-populous country, has sought to revamp its military, but its ageing equipment has been the cause of several fatal accidents in recent years.

  • 53 crew members confirmed dead after sunken Indonesian submarine is found

    Indonesia's navy said the submarine, which had 53 crew members on board, was discovered broken into three sections.

  • Younger Singapore residents more concerned about vaccine safety than older folks: IPS study

    Younger Singaporeans and permanent residents are more concerned about COVID-19 vaccine safety than older folks, according to a study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) released on Monday (26 April).

  • Investigators found 'cryptic writing' in the home of a former NFL player who shot and killed 6 people

    Authorities said Phillip Adams had been acting strangely, and was possibly following a "new religion or ideology."

  • Justice Department weighs in on Ashley Diamond lawsuit: Prison officials obligated to protect transgender prisoners from harm

    Failure to provide transgender prisoners with a safe environment is cruel and unusual punishment, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

  • Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass

    Brad Keselowski made exactly the right final move this time, winning again at Talladega Superspeedway and demonstrating a painful lesson well learned. Keselowski's overtime victory made him the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged an embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500. “Michael McDowell gave me a good push like he did at Daytona, and I was a little bit smarter with how I handled it.”

  • Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race at Talladega

    The rain came at a good time for Jeb Burton, helping him end a years-long personal winless stretch that had left him at times doubting his future in racing. Burton got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday when heavy rain halted the action with 23 laps left, securing his first high level win since a truck race in 2013. “The rain didn’t hurt my feelings at all,” Burton said.

  • Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

    Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected to capture about 42%.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • 'Mortal Kombat' and 'Demon Slayer' open above expectations at the box office

    Warner Bros.' 'Mortal Kombat' and Funimation's 'Demon Slayer the Movie,' each opening at more than $19 million, offer hope for an imminent return to regular moviegoing.