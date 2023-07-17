Video shows damaged Crimean Bridge after attack

STORY: Reuters was able to verify the location of the video from the landscape in the background. The damage to the bridge’s structures also matched photographs of aftermath taken on the bridge on Monday (July 17).

Blasts were reported before dawn on the 19-km (12-mile) road and rail bridge linking Russia to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russian officials said Ukraine was behind what they called a "terrorist" attack on the bridge - on the same day that Putin must decide whether or not to extend a UN-brokered deal that allows the export of grain via the Black Sea.