Video shows deadly ambush inside Philadelphia corner store

Associated Press

A Jordanian prince who was put under house arrest by his half-brother, King Abdullah II, in the spring is still not free, his mother alleged, drawing new attention to a scandal that exposed the typically guarded royal family to rare public scrutiny. The rift between Abdullah and Prince Hamzah erupted in April, when the king confined the popular younger royal to his home, alleging he had conspired with others to destabilize the kingdom. Hamzah denied the claims and alleged corruption at the highest levels.