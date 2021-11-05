Video shows deadly ambush inside Philadelphia corner store
Philadelphia police have released new video showing the moment a suspect shot and killed a 38-year-old man at close range inside of a corner store late last month.
Philadelphia police have released new video showing the moment a suspect shot and killed a 38-year-old man at close range inside of a corner store late last month.
Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple cars and people at a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas on Thursday, killing at least one person.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
These high-tech devices do (almost) all the work for you and can fit on your counter.
Penn National owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, whose founder Dave Portnoy has denied the sexual misconduct allegations against him.
With BIG: LEAP, some 3,200 low-income Angelenos will get $1,000 every month for one year. Georgia Horton, a recipient of the Compton Pledge, is worried about what comes next for those who will come to depend on that money.
Week 9 of the NFL season features some games that are expected to be very close. Who is favored in each game?
Two coworkers had a confrontation in central Florida on Saturday. One ended up in the hospital — the other in handcuffs.
One person is dead after a shooting in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley.
“The evidence-based strategies for developing a protective immune response, what we consider quality medical evidence for, are vaccines. Period."
Paul Prather: I’m always amused by those who assume that people of faith just blithely trundle along through life, naively believing whatever precepts their church happens to hand out.
If “warm-up” and “cool-down” are optional in your mind, read this now.
No arrests in string of ATM heists
Defense attorneys removed 11 of the 12 Black potential jurors Wednesday, ensuring that the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery will face a nearly all-white jury in their trial.View Entire Post ›
SZA and Scott said over the summer they'd like to perform together again, and they surprised the crowd at her Houston concert with a rendition of "Love Galore."
A Jordanian prince who was put under house arrest by his half-brother, King Abdullah II, in the spring is still not free, his mother alleged, drawing new attention to a scandal that exposed the typically guarded royal family to rare public scrutiny. The rift between Abdullah and Prince Hamzah erupted in April, when the king confined the popular younger royal to his home, alleging he had conspired with others to destabilize the kingdom. Hamzah denied the claims and alleged corruption at the highest levels.
The discovery of the girl follows a huge search operation covering a remote part of Australia.
Local forecasts range from warmer days to significantly below average temperatures and blizzards.
Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith breaks down the latest on President Biden’s economic package.
"I left my government job because I realized I couldn’t sit at a desk, staring at a computer screen all day, for the next 40 years of my life."View Entire Post ›
Amazon has a massive selection of buttery soft, wallet-friendly pajamas that you won't want to miss out on. The post Shop 5 cozy pajama sets that feel like a splurge but are less than $30 appeared first on In The Know.