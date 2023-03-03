Video shows deadly crash, building collapse following high-speed police chase

Law enforcement officials on Thursday released new video from a wild police chase in Baltimore, Maryland, that showed the driver of a stolen vehicle slam into another car, a pedestrian, and then a vacant building, causing a partial collapse.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General published body-worn and CitiWatch camera footage from a crash on the evening of Feb. 8, 2023, that left 54-year-old Alfred Fincher dead.

The videos showed Baltimore police officers chasing after the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, which was reportedly stolen. As the Sonata sped down North Wolfe Street, it struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse in an intersection at East North Avenue and careened into Fincher, who was standing on the sidewalk, according to the AG’s office.

The Sonata and Eclipse then continued on into the side of the vacant building and caused the structure to collapse, sending bricks and debris crashing down on both vehicles.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content

Fincher was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized with injuries, the AG’s office said.

Baltimore Police Officer Devin Yancy had attempted to stop the driver of the Sonata, but they fled, prompting the chase and subsequent crash.

Video from Yancy’s body camera contained radio traffic audio from someone who suggested “breaking off” the chase.

Baltimore Police Department policy says officers can chase a fleeing vehicle if there is a felony suspect inside who poses an immediate threat of death or injury, or if this is probable cause that a felony was committed before the pursuit, the Baltimore Sun reported.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

