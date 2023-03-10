Video shows defendant run from Oregon courthouse
Newly released video in Oregon shows a defendant escaping from courthouse seconds after sheriff's deputies remove his shackles. (March 10)
If Michelle Yeoh makes history with an Oscar win this weekend, she says it won’t just be for her, but for all Asians. Yeoh, the first woman who identifies as Asian to receive an Oscar acting nomination, is now the frontrunner in the Best Leading Actress category, after winning at both the Golden Globes and […]
Kyiv is cracking down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) - which accepted the authority of the patriarch of Moscow until after Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year - on grounds that it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow. The Moscow patriarch, Kirill, has strongly backed the invasion. The UOC says it has severed its ties with Russia and the Moscow patriarchate, and is the victim of a political witch hunt.
During a CNN town hall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) stumbled while trying to answer a transgender high school student’s question.
The loudest members of the Grizzlies and Warriors just keep talking.
"They are very much in love," a source previously told PEOPLE of the legendary singer and the music executive, who were first linked in November
(Reuters) -Apple Inc shareholders on Friday rejected two proposals put forth by conservative U.S. groups focused on scrutinizing the iPhone maker's inclusion and diversity policies and its ties to China. Shareholders meanwhile approved the company's executive pay packages, with 89% of votes cast in favor. In January, Apple reduced Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's pay and made it more dependent on stock performance.
The United States House of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to declassify intelligence about the origins of COVID-19.
Daejah Phillips scored 19 points, converting a three-point play with 3.4 seconds left, and Hawaii rallied to defeat UC Santa Barbara 61-59 on Saturday to defend its Big West Conference Tournament championship and earn a berth in its eighth NCAA Tournament. After Alexis Tucker hit two free throws to put the Gauchos up with 6.4 seconds left, Phillips inbounded the ball to Imani Perez and cut past her to the basket and made the layup while being fouled. “I'm a winner ... I don't like losing,” Phillips said.
Smith has stayed silent on Chris Rock's new "Selective Outrage" Netflix special, in which he jokes about the slap. That's the right call, experts say.
See which new Netflix original docuseries, dramas, and reality shows are most worth your time this year.
It took everything Duke had to beat Miami, 85-78, in the ACC semifinals, and these two teams look equipped to salvage the ACC’s reputation in March ... again.
"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't," the actor said
65 is titled, rather hilariously, after how many millions of years ago it’s set, when a spaceship from another planet crash-lands on what turns out to be Cretaceous-era Earth. Or the last dregs of it. Dinosaurs are enjoying their final hours frolicking and savaging each other, oblivious of the giant asteroid headed their way, which we see as a looming speck in the sky – one that puts the whole film on a conveniently ticking clock.
Israelis packed city streets on Saturday in nationwide demonstrations now in their 10th week against plans by the hard-right government to curb the Supreme Court's powers, which critics see as a threat to judicial independence. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who says his aim is to balance out branches of government, wields a parliamentary majority along with his religious-nationalist coalition allies. As the reforms head toward ratification, the protests have escalated.
One of the defining features of the Gilded Age was showing off, and the newly rich were keen to flaunt their wealth for everyone to see.
Melatonin supplements help more than magnesium, but neither are the best solution, according to experts. Instead, get to bed early and cut back on alcohol.
Five Senate Democrats could retire ahead of the 2024 elections in America, relinquishing their seats to other individuals as the GOP seeks to gain control of the legislative chamber.
Some fans of the Purple and Gold may have a bit of an issue with Shaquille O'Neal all-time Lakers starting five.