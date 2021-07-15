Video shows deputies fatally shooting man on Siler Road

Robert Nott, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·6 min read

Jul. 15—Twenty-one days after Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man on Siler Road, New Mexico State Police has refused to name the deputies and has released little information about its investigation of the incident.

Newly released video from the deputies' cameras show they fired about 10 shots at 32-year-old Nathan Roybal after he got out of a bullet-riddled black Ford Ranger, dropped a gun and was running away — mostly with his back to them.

The footage, first obtained and reported by KRQE-TV, shows a different series of events than state police briefly described in a news release the day after the shooting.

Several minutes after deputies began pursuing a man in a truck late at night June 23, state police said in the news release, the man stopped at the intersection of Siler Road and Rufina Court. "A male suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a black handgun at the deputies," the release said. "Deputies fired at the suspect, striking him."

State police have not yet named Roybal as the man slain by deputies that night, but his name appears in a report released late last week by the sheriff's office. While state police said Roybal was accused of driving a stolen truck, the sheriff's office report makes no mention of the allegation. It says he was accused of aggravated assault and had evaded deputies pursuing him earlier the day he was killed.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, did not respond to emails or calls Wednesday asking why the agency has not released the deputies' names, why it believes Roybal had been driving a stolen truck and why its brief description of the shooting didn't match the events that unfold on video.

Even after video of the shooting was released on various news sites Wednesday, showing deputies shooting Roybal as he is running away, officials from several agencies declined to comment.

The deadly encounter with Roybal — one of three fatalities by law enforcement in the Santa Fe area in a two-week period — started the morning of June 23, when a woman reported he had pointed a gun at her after she ordered him to leave her home on Lopez Lane. The woman said he had been stalking her for some time and often showed up at her home uninvited.

Deputies who responded to the call followed Roybal's truck from the woman's neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office report, but they abandoned the chase when he began driving recklessly.

The office filed an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for Roybal on charges of aggravated assault and resisting an officer, the report says.

Later that night, a deputy recognized the truck Roybal was driving and began following him, according to the series of newly released dashboard camera videos.

After realizing he is being followed by the deputy, who is flashing his lights, Roybal begins swerving from one lane to the next, a video shows. He then shifts the truck into reverse and moves backward toward the deputy's vehicle.

"He's reversing the vehicle on me," the deputy says.

Video footage shows Roybal continuing to travel slowly in reverse around a traffic circle. He eventually shifts back into drive and turns onto Siler Road, and then he stops near Siler Road and Rufina Court.

The deputy following Roybal uses an expletive as he orders Roybal, by name, to get out of the truck.

Roybal doesn't comply. Instead, he waves his arm outside the truck. He then appears to fire at least one shot from a handgun.

A few seconds later, deputies open fire, riddling the truck with bullet holes. Over 20 gunshots can be heard as the bullets tear into the vehicle.

When the gunshots stop, Roybal gets out of the truck, drops a gun, appears to drop another object and begins to run across Siler Road. Deputies fire multiple shots at him as he flees, and he falls to the ground.

One deputy can be heard ordering Roybal to drop his gun even after he had tossed the weapon onto the street.

"One male down, one male down," a deputy says.

Three deputies, guns drawn, slowly approach Roybal's body, some shouting at him to show his hands.

"Get him cuffed, get him cuffed," a deputy says.

"He's down, he's down," another replies.

The video footage ends as more law enforcement vehicles approach the area and officers begin blocking the street.

No deputies were harmed in the incident.

Two weeks after Roybal was killed, Santa Fe County deputies shot and killed Edward Daniel Santana at a home in Tesuque, where he was accused of fatally stabbing his mother. Family members said Santana had slit his own throat and likely was posing no danger when a deputy fired on him. State police have not responded to questions about the family's comments and have not named deputies involved in that case.

The agency has named Santa Fe police Sgt. Bradley Lopez as the officer who fatally shot Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy early June 23 on Old Santa Fe Trail.

Lino-Gutierrez was a suspect in a shooting that morning at nearby De Vargas Park. He led officers on a foot chase through the downtown area and then pointed a gun at them before Lopez shot him, state police said.

After the video showing Roybal's shooting Wednesday was released, Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, declined to speak about it. He wrote in an email, "As this remains an ongoing investigation by New Mexico State Police we will not have any comment at this particular time."

Ríos referred questions to state police about whether Roybal was driving a stolen truck the night of June 23. State police first reported that information, Ríos said. He noted the sheriff's office report on Roybal earlier in the day didn't cite a stolen truck.

Francisco did not respond to the question.

Carmelina Hart, a spokeswoman for Santa Fe County, said county officials, including those in the County Attorney's Office, would not comment on an active investigation.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also declined to comment on the shooting or the content of the video footage. She wrote in an email, "Our office pledges full transparency in any officer involved shootings. At this time, we do not have enough information to make a statement on the facts of the case."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has remained silent on the series of law enforcement shootings in the area and the state police agency's slow pace in releasing information to the public.

Her spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, wrote in a email Wednesday that if state police released inaccurate information about Roybal's death, "it would be problematic."

She added the Governor's Office does not "have first-hand knowledge of ongoing police investigations."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Updated details on former Seahawk Richard Sherman’s arrest

    Additional details on the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on burglary domestic violence.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Incarcerated For Not Picking Up Calls While In Class Granted Compassionate Release

    The 76-year-old received a compassionate release on Tuesday, July 6.

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • 2 HPD officers ordered to pay $1M in damages to Houston man

    This stems from a controversial traffic stop in March 2017 in which a man's arrest for a traffic violation was caught on body camera video.

  • Search for Missing Fla. Diver Suspended as Officials Suspect 'Marine Predator' Encounter

    Timothy Obi, 37, was spearfishing on Saturday morning outside of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was reported missing after failing to return to his vessel

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.