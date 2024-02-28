Video shows deputies rescue 5-year-old girl from swamp after she wandered into Florida forest

Florida deputies rescued a 5-year-old girl who wandered into the woods Monday evening, capturing the search and discovery on video.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit used thermal imaging to locate the girl walking through a dense wooded area in Tampa, according to a Tuesday news release. She was headed towards a body of water, and aviation guided deputies to find her.

The release did not name the girl, but stated that she has autism.

"(The deputies') quick action saved the day, turning a potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in the release.

Video shows girl wading in swamp, embrace officers on arrival

Thermal imaging camera shows a girl, 5, wandering in the woods alone. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office rescued the girl approximately half of a mile from where she wandered off from.

The rescue was recorded on police cameras.

The aerial thermal imaging shows the little girl brightly appear on a gray screen, the only living thing in sight.

In body camera footage, officers walk single file, padding through a dense forest looking for her.

"Oh there she is," one of the officers says as they come across a marshy swamp area. HSCO said she was approximately a half of a mile from where she was reported missing.

The girl was standing on a grassy area surrounded by water, and threw her hands up in apparent delight at seeing the officers.

"Come here, sweetheart!" the officer calls to her as she wades through the water to get back to them.

The officer scoops her up, weeds dripping from her shoes, and carries her out of the water.

The video cuts to the girl contently sitting in the bed of a truck with the officer.

"You were walking quite a bit, sweetheart!" he says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows girl, 5, being rescued from woods in Tampa, Florida