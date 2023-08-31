Video shows deputies serving warrants open fire on armed man in car

Channel 9 obtained video showing the moments when Cabarrus County deputies shot and killed an armed man.

A neighbor shared the video of the incident that happened on Aug. 23 from their home on Odell School Road.

The video shows deputies jump out of a white pickup truck and start shooting while another deputy was still pulling up in an SUV.

Deputies said they were on their way to serve felony warrants, including having a stolen gun and auto theft, on Andrew Marlow.

The sheriff’s office sent a statement after the shooting saying deputies, “cautiously approached” Marlow.

Deputies said Marlow pointed a gun at deputies and that’s when they opened fire.

They tried to save Marlow, but he died at the scene, the sheriff said.

The deputies involved are on administrative leave per protocol while the State Bureau of Investigation investigates.

