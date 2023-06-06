Video shows destroyed Kakhovka hydro plant in Ukraine

STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed dam building partially submerged in water.

Reuters was able to verify the location of the videos as Nova Kakhovka dam. Building characteristics, signage, road layout and other structures around the dam matched file and satellite imagery.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the dam from the inside in a deliberate war crime. Russian-installed officials gave conflicting accounts, some blaming Ukrainian shelling, others saying the dam had burst on its own.

The Nova Kakhovka dam supplies water to Ukraine's Crimean peninsula and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, both under Russian control. The vast reservoir behind it is one of the main geographic features of southern Ukraine, 150 miles long and up to 14 miles wide. A swathe of countryside lies in the flood plain below.

Russia has controlled the dam since early in the war, although Ukrainian forces recaptured the northern side of the river last year. Both sides had long accused the other of planning to destroy it.