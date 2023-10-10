Video shows destruction at festival where Hamas attacked

STORY: Israeli TV channels said the death toll from the Saturday (October 7) attack had climbed to 900 Israelis, with at least 2,600 injured, and dozens taken captive.

Among the Israeli dead were 260 mostly young people gunned down at the desert music festival, where some of the hostages were abducted.

Gaza's Health Ministry on Monday (October 9) said at least 687 Palestinians had been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday's attacks by Hamas.