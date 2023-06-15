Video shows dine-and-dash suspect crashing into several cars at hotel in Florida Keys

A man who deputies say left a Florida Keys hotel’s tiki bar drunk and without paying his tab crashed a pickup truck he was driving into several vehicles while trying to flee, security video shows.

Mohammad Shakeel Rehman, 27, has been charged with second-degree petit theft, reckless driving and four counts of damaging property while intoxicated. The Broward County resident has since been released from the Plantation Key Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond, Monroe County jail records show.

Rehman tried to leave the tiki bar at Gilbert’s Resort Key Largo, 107900 Overseas Hwy., without paying his tab of $63.43 before driving against traffic and crashing around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the suspect’s police report. A receipt from the bar showed he had two cosmopolitan drinks, two vodka drinks, three tequila shots and one Tito’s vodka, deputies say.

“He almost hit our employee on his way out,” Elina Weisberg, owner of the resort, said Wednesday on Instagram.

According to several police citations, Rehman sped through the hotel’s parking lot without regard for the safety of the people and property around him. He then crashed his 2022 black Honda pickup truck into four vehicles, causing around $40,000 in damage.

Mohammad Shakeel Rehman, 27, caused around $40,000 in damages after crashing his pickup truck into four vehicles as he tried to skip on his bar tab at Gilbert’s Resort Key Largo, 107900 Overseas Hwy., on June 11, 2023.

But when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy hired by the hotel approached Rehman’s pickup truck, his girlfriend was in the driver’s seat and he was in the passenger’s, the police report says. Three witnesses told investigators that they saw Rehman and his girlfriend getting out of the pickup truck and switching seats after the crash.

Court records show that Rehman, who deputies say had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol after the crash, refused a DUI breath test and sobriety field exercises, which police use to help determine if a driver is impaired. Investigators determined that Rehman drove under the influence of alcohol and arrested him at the resort.

Rehman’s attorney information wasn’t available Thursday afternoon. His first court appearance is set for June 28.