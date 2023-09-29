Video Shows Disabled Black Man Being Dragged Out of Car by Police

Police officers can’t hide anymore. You make a mistake, best believe someone will have their phone out to share your mistake with the rest of the world.

Earlier this week, a viral video shared on TikTok is making the rounds all over social media. The incident, which spans 10 minutes over two videos, shows a disabled Black man in Charles County, Md. being pulled out of his car by local police while he’s riding in the car with his family. The caption of the video reads: “Do anyone know a lawyer in Charles County Maryland? This is how they treated my paralyzed husband.”

Video of the incident is below:

A second video shows the Black man being arrested while in his wheelchair.



While there hasn’t been an official update from Maryland Police, the woman who recorded the video said in the comment section of her video that her husband has returned home.

As seen by the comments under the video, people are beyond themselves about the behavior in the video and have criticized the actions of the officers and their treatment of the disabled Black man.

