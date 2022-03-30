Graphic video shows disturbing execution of man on Queens sidewalk

Shocking video shows the moment a gunman casually executes another man he was walking with on a Queens street over the weekend.

The video shows the victim, Peter Panthier, 26, strolling alongside his killer on Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest Blvd. in Far Rockaway Saturday night.

As they walked, the assailant pulled out a gun, shooting Panthier twice in the head. He crumpled onto the sidewalk, and the killer ran off.

Panthier, who lived in the East New York section of Brooklyn, was rushed to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops ask anyone with information about the shooter to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.