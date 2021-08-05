Video shows the Dixie Fire tearing through historic California town

Wilson Wong
·2 min read

Dramatic video captured the Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire burning in California, tearing through the small community of Greenville on Wednesday.

The footage showed homes and vehicles engulfed in flames, commercial structures gutted and buildings collapsed in the mountain community of around 800. The fire destroyed much of the historic California town and left it completely unrecognizable.

Among the buildings lost were a former sheriff's office, stores, restaurants, saloons and gas stations.

Image: Dixie Fire Greenville (Noah Berger / AP)
Image: Dixie Fire Greenville (Noah Berger / AP)

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office had issued a dire warning earlier in the day: "If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!"

No injuries were immediately reported. A public information officer for the fire response told NBC News Wednesday there was still fire in Greenville, but no further details about damage were available.

The Dixie Fire has been raging in the area since July 14. The blaze has burned more than 320,000 acres, destroyed at least 45 structures and was only 35 percent contained Thursday morning.

It is the sixth-largest wildfire in recorded California history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In 2020, California saw one its worst wildfire seasons in history, which included four of the five largest wildfires in the state since reliable records were kept.

This year has seen extreme heat that helped fuel fires all over the Western United States, which has been exacerbated by climate change.

Thousands were forced to evacuate as the River Fire, which started on Wednesday, burned at least 1,400 acres in Nevada and Placer county. As of Thursday morning, the blaze was zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

About 3 million people were under red flag warnings across six states, including California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.

