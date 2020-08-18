Video shows dog chasing intruder out of house, Oklahoma police say. ‘Good dog!’

Man’s best friend is really living up to its name.

A dog in Oklahoma thwarted what police say was an attempt to burglarize a home in Choctaw, according to an Aug. 14 news release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Choctaw is just east of Oklahoma City.

Earlier in the day, an intruder “planned ahead” and went to the home to let out the dog, police said.

A neighbor saw the dog and put it back inside the house. When the intruder returned to the home, the dog chased the person away, according to police.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that captured the incident.

In the video, a person can be seen walking around the house before entering the front door. Not long after, the person exits through the same door and props it open before taking off running behind the house, with the dog chasing behind.

The dog emerges from behind the house and stares into the backyard before making its way around the front of the home, the video shows.

The dog then disappears around the other side of the house. At the end of the video, the person can be seen running off from behind the house on the left side of the screen.

Police didn’t give any additional details on the case, but they made sure to laud the pup for being a “good dog!”