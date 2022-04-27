Video shows dramatic crash after driver speeds the wrong way down highway during chase

A driver trying to get away from police went the wrong way down a highway in Fayette County.

Peachtree City Police say a Chevy Impala took off down Hwy. 74 on April 16 when an officer tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop.

Newly released police dash cam video shows the driver weaving in and out of traffic. At one point, the car sped the wrong way down Hwy. 74 before crossing back across the grass median.

Police say the driving was so dangerous, they had to slam into the car to end the chase.

An officer performed a pit maneuver which caused the car to spin out and crash into the woods, but that did not stop the driver.

Police say the man got out and ran. A K9 officer found him a short time later in a creek bed. He gave himself up without incident.

Investigators said in a news release the driver had “no regard to anybody else’s safety on the roadway.”

Gerontay Adams of Stone Mountain is now charged with more than 50 traffic violations and a dozen felonies.

The felonies include possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Adderall with intent to distribute, trafficking MDMA (ecstasy), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

