Video Shows Dramatic Face-Off Between Police, People Inside Las Vegas Home Connected to 2Pac’s Murder

Recent news shows that new life has been given to the investigation of Tupac Shakur’s tragic 1996 murder.

The Root previously covered that Las Vegas Metro police searched a local home in the area on Monday as a part of its investigation into the death of Pac. It was later revealed that the home is owned by Paula Collins, who is married to 60-year-old Duane Davis, better known as “Keefe D.”



In past interviews, Keefe has claimed to be a former crip and the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who is rumored to be the man who fatally shot Tupac in 1996. While no arrests have been made, police searched his home looking for documents, personal notes, photos, hard drives, and anything relating to the death of the “Keep Ya Head Up” rapper.

Video obtained by TMZ shows local authorities attempting to search the home, leading to a dramatic standoff between the police and people who were inside the Las Vegas home.



As seen in the video, police raided the home in the middle of the night and lit the home with lights coming from their cars. Authorities can be heard shouting for the people inside the house to come out with their hands in the air.



One officer talking through a megaphone tells a woman to put down her cigarettes and listen to his orders. He’s also seen yelling orders at a man, telling him to turn around, put his hands, and walk backward toward the police.



Although one can assume it’s Keefe D and his wife, Paula Collins, it’s unclear if they were the two people asked to come out. There still hasn’t been word if they’ve been arrested or brought into the station for questioning.



While it’s a good thing that police are continuing to investigate the murder of Pac, what was the probable cause that allowed them to get a search warrant? What did investigators learn about Keefe D? Only time will tell.



