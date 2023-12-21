Video shows dramatic gun battle, house fire during 5-hour standoff in Deltona

A video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the sometimes tedious, sometimes wildly dramatic course of a five-hour standoff in Deltona between deputies and a man wanted for shoplifting who barricaded himself first in his car and then his home. Then the fires started.

The man, Dempsey Hadley, a former 30-year city of DeLand employee, shot at deputies from his vehicle, grazing one in the face. Deputies returned fire and later used heavy equipment to push Hadley and his truck into the garage to pin him in. Hadley refused multiple times to surrender and finally, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, began setting fires in the house.

There he paced, for 45 minutes, refusing to come out as the house was engulfed in flames.

Finally, deputies used a heavy-duty lift to approach the building and punch out the studs holding up a second-story porch. Hadley fell to the ground, where he was taken into custody.

A deputy, 25-year-old Ethan Thomas, was grazed by a bullet in the face during a gun battle and was later discharged from the hospital after his injury was treated, Chitwood said. Hadley was taken to the hospital with injuries.

