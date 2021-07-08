Video shows dramatic rescue of abducted Kentucky 6-year-old girl

·1 min read
Robby Wildt, 40, is arrested after trying to abduct a girl in Kentucky. (screengrab)
Robby Wildt, 40, is arrested after trying to abduct a girl in Kentucky. (screengrab)

A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to the quick actions of neighbors after she had been abducted by a man.

Police arrested Robby Wildt, 40, after he grabbed the girl and put her in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping a minor.

Neighbors who witnessed the event gave police a detailed description of the kidnapper and the vehicle along with a partial license plate number, according to a police spokesperson.

The girl was quickly returned to her family after police intercepted the vehicle.

Read More

Kamala Harris announces $25m Democratic plan to help combat voter suppression

Missouri governor doesn't want door-to-door vaccine help

Michael Avenatti weeps as he’s sentenced to 30 months for Nike extortion attempt

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12-year-old shoots and kills armed robber who broke into his family home

    Officials say the child will face no charges for the shooting

  • Teens get maximum sentence in death of Uber Eats driver

    The 14-year-old and the 15-year-old will not be released from juvenile detention until they turn 21, a D.C. Superior Court spokesman said.

  • Rescue crews pray at site of Fla. condo collapse

    Officials and rescue workers held a moment of silence and said prayers at the site of the collapsed condominium building Wednesday. Authorities told sobbing families earlier in the day that there was "no chance of life" in the rubble. (July 7)

  • Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group

    President Joe Biden on Thursday will relaunch the council of governors, an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues. According to details shared first with The Associated Press, Biden is appointing a bipartisan group of nine governors to the council, including seven new governors, and naming two current council members, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, as co-chairs of the group. The seven new governors are Biden’s home-state governor, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, all Democrats, as well as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, all Republicans.

  • Fox News host calls out colleagues for fawning over Trump and loving him ‘like family’

    While co-hosts claim former president is fighting for American people, Gillian Turner sees his big tech lawsuit as ‘personal beef’

  • What rights does a homeowner have in event of a home invasion?

    For the third time in just a week in our region, a homeowner — fearing for their life while at their home — shot and killed an apparent home intruder. The most recent incident happened Tuesday in Fairfield. Two separate other home invasion shootings happened in Modesto last week.

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Arizona woman mauled to death by four terrier-mix dogs as owner charged with negligent homicide

    Woman was sitting on front porch when attacked without provocation, reports say

  • Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday its political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members of then-President Donald Trump's Republican Party - who voted against certification of Biden's win in some U.S. states.

  • Joe Biden has long been a critic of the War in Afghanistan. His decision to withdraw shouldn’t be a surprise

    The president’s skepticism of nation-building in Afghanistan is a consistent animating principle of his politics for more than a decade

  • Jared Kushner told head of GOP he didnt give a ‘f***’ about the party, new book claims

    President’s son-in-law was one of his closest and most influential aides throughout his presidency

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

    The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights, will make the announcement at her alma mater, the historically Black Howard University. "This campaign is grounded in the firm belief that everyone’s vote matters," Harris will say, according to remarks provided by the White House.

  • Lawyer Michael Avenatti to spend 30 months in prison for Nike shakedown

    NEW YORK — Bulldog lawyer Michael Avenatti has lost his bark. The once-famous attorney choked up Thursday, saying he was ashamed of himself before being sentenced to two years and six months for trying to shake down Nike of more than $20 million. “I lost my way. I betrayed my own values, my friends, my family and myself. I betrayed my profession. I became driven by the things that don’t matter ...

  • Trump golf club to pay $400k over selling alcohol in fatal crash

    Penalty is part of an agreement with the state of New Jersey following 2015 incident

  • Lil Baby detained in Paris in drug case

    News of the rapper's arrest came after video on social media appeared to show NBA star James Harden being stopped and searched by French police.

  • Woman arrested 14 years after abandoning her newborn in a dumpster

    DNA tests and years long search end with arrest of 44-year-old woman

  • Park rangers find body after tracking footprints away from car in New Mexico desert

    There is no shade or water along trails in the 275-mile desert park.

  • This Symptom Could Predict a Stroke 10 Years Before It Happens, Study Says

    For many people, monitoring your health usually comes out of a concern for a major heart issue. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds—with many going undetected. Fortunately, being aware of certain risk factors can make it easier to address any issues before any medical emergencies arise. And according to a new study, there's one symptom that could predict a stroke 10 years before it even happens. Read on to see w

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.