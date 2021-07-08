Video shows dramatic rescue of abducted Kentucky 6-year-old girl

Robby Wildt, 40, is arrested after trying to abduct a girl in Kentucky. (screengrab)

A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to the quick actions of neighbors after she had been abducted by a man.

Police arrested Robby Wildt, 40, after he grabbed the girl and put her in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping a minor.

Neighbors who witnessed the event gave police a detailed description of the kidnapper and the vehicle along with a partial license plate number, according to a police spokesperson.

The girl was quickly returned to her family after police intercepted the vehicle.

KIDNAPPING RESCUE: A Kentucky girl is now safe and back with her family after a man allegedly kidnapped her.



This video shows the moment the 6-year-old girl was rescued. The quick actions of neighbors and police may have saved her from danger.



DETAILS: https://t.co/c0FcwqEn9I pic.twitter.com/geSUJtnbOD — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) July 8, 2021

