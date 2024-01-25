Video shows driver open fire at car after minor traffic accident in Chamblee

Surveillance video shows the moment a driver opened fire at another driver who hit his car and left the scene of the accident.

Chamblee police said the incident happened on Jan. 20 around 1:44 a.m. at the intersection of Shallowford Rd. and Dresden Drive. Ring doorbell camera video shows one car bump another and a red light. The driver who was hit then gets out of the car and starts walking toward the other car.

“A nearby Ring Camera at 2829 Shallowford Rd catches the suspect yelling to the victim not to “pull off” multiple times as the victim puts his vehicle in reverse to back away from the scene,” police said. “As the victim’s vehicle drives out of view of the camera, the suspect fires 12 shots at the victim from a 9mm handgun.”

The video does not show the shooting, but you can hear 12 shots ring out in quick succession.

None of the bullets hit the victim, but the vehicle was damaged from the gunfire.

Police used a license plate reader system to identify both vehicles involved. The shooter was identified as Alex Bane. His vehicle was found parked in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 2960 Northeast Expressway.

On Jan. 23, police were able to take Bane into custody after six hours of surveillance. He had an active arrest warrant for a firearms violation out of Pennsylvania.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and forger in the second degree for a fake driver’s license.

The victim was not identified.