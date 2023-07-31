Video shows driver repeatedly ram mail truck, sending postal worker to the hospital

Police say a man crashed into a mail truck several times before taking off, sending the letter carrier to the hospital.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was outside of the Cobb County Jail on Monday, where the suspect, Claude Monroe, is now being held.

Police said the mail carrier was delivering mail Saturday when Monroe repeatedly rammed his car into the mail truck.

Abel Perez was with his mother when he recorded video of the attack from his living room window.

“We were just chilling. All we hear is a loud bang. The guy who hit the mailman kept reversing and hit the guy again, reversing, hit the guy again while the mailman was still in the truck,” Perez said. “It was like he was intentionally trying to hurt this guy.”

Perez said he could hear the worker screaming.

“He was just doing his job. He was delivering people’s mail, making sure they got it on time.”

Police said Claude Monroe was the man behind the wheel.

He got away before the officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News when they caught up to Monroe, he described his actions as an assignment from the devil.

