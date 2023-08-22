Video shows driver smashing G-Wagon into 30 cars in Gwinnett neighborhood

Gwinnett County police say a man drove through a Duluth neighborhood in a high-end Mercedes G-Wagon SUV crashing into dozens of cars.

Video from witnesses that was shared with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson shows the driver hit 30 cars as he continues down the road.

Police arrested Patrick John Humes, 37, a few hours later and say he was likely suffering from a mental health crisis.

Neighbors told Johnson they didn’t recognize him or know why he was in their Berkley Hills Estates neighborhood.

Video shows Humes crashing into cars in several driveways and driving through lawns.

Police say there were 28 victims and a total of 30 cars damaged.

Tam Nguyen says he was home on Monday afternoon when he heard someone crash into his three cars. The crash knocked the bumper off of the van and pushed another car into his garage door.

“This neighborhood is very good, you know…very good neighborhood. Quiet. And I don’t know what happened [to make him] come here and do that,” Nguyen said.

Salvador Gomez was working a landscaping job in the neighborhood and says he told his team to hide in case he started targeting people as well.

“I don’t know what to say but its really crazy,” Gomez said. “You didn’t know what he was going to do.”

Officers found the wrecked G-Wagon at a tire shop on Pleasant Hill Road, but they have not commented on if Humes owns the car.

Humes was arrested at the McDonald’s next to the tire shop.

The estimated damage is more than $14,000 in total.

Humes is being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

