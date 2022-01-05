Video shows driver striking pedestrian at Horizon gas station, police searching for suspect

A driver seen in surveillance video striking a person while leaving a Horizon City gas station and fleeing the scene is being sought by police.

A black vehicle was parked about 9:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at a gas station pump in the 14500 block of Horizon Boulevard near Horizon High School, Horizon City Police Department officials said.

The driver left the gas pump and struck a pedestrian walking near the gas pumps.

The pedestrian is knocked to the ground, the video shows.

Surveillance video shows the driver never stopping to render aid.

The pedestrian slowly gets back up after the driver had already left the scene.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or any witnesses to the incident who might have additional details is asked to call the Horizon City Police Department at 915-852-1047.

