Video shows DUI driver striking Gwinnett police car, then instantly hit by oncoming vehicle

A driver was arrested and is facing multiple charges after striking a Gwinnett County police car on I-85 northbound on Dec. 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the police, an officer was blocking the right lane on I-85 northbound ahead of other officers working a crash in the roadway when the driver did not move over, struck the officer’s patrol car, and was instantly hit by another vehicle.

The officer was not injured and was not in his patrol car at the time.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver, who has not been identified was charged with DUI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, following too closely, and having a suspended license.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: