Video shows East Ridge police repeatedly tasing Black man in traffic stop at gas station

Apr. 18—A YouTube video posted April 13 shows a Black man rolling on the ground screaming "Help!" as East Ridge police shock him repeatedly with a stun gun at a gas station following a traffic stop.

The video prompted the Rev. Ann J. Pierre of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Chapter of the NAACP to release a statement at 12:05 a.m. Monday.

"The way this man was handled for a violation that he asks repeatedly for an explanation is not acceptable," the release said. "What is the standard for employing electroshock? Does a person become less than human when stopped by law enforcement? If you were stopped in East Ridge, send an email to naacpchatt@gmail.com, everyone needs to be treated as a human being."

The video uploaded by YouTube user Yams N Grannies / Venex had already been viewed over 4,800 times by Monday at 9:45 a.m.

In the video, the Black man stood outside his vehicle with the door open and his hands in the air.

"I didn't do nothing, why y'all stop me?" the man asked of an officer, who was shouting at him to turn around as he stood behind the door of his patrol car.

A female officer then arrived at the scene with sirens blaring. As she comes to a stop, she began to shout at the man.

"Hey! Put your hands up right now!" the female officer said. "Turn around!"

"Hey, y'all better not shoot this man," said the person who is recording the video. He later identified himself as an employee of the gas station.

The man held his hands up and continued asking officers what he did to cause them to pull him over.

As three officers approached the man, who did not appear to be resisting, one appeared to have a stun gun drawn.

"Don't do that, do not shoot me with that," the man said repeatedly.

The Black man appeared to go down on his knees and then to the ground as the sound of a Taser could be heard.

"Why you Tasing him bro, he not even resisting," the gas station employee said.

Story continues

The officers Tased the man multiple times as he rolled on the ground, screaming "Help!"

The man recording the incident was heard saying that the gas station is located in Catoosa County, outside the jurisdiction of the East Ridge police.

"Why y'all doing this?!" the man repeatedly shouted as he rolled on the ground. "I don't bother nobody."

The incident is not the first incident recorded of the East Ridge Police using force to subdue a suspect. A 2018 video showed an East Ridge officer using a banned chokehold on a handcuffed suspect.

Former Chief J.R. Reed was placed on administrative leave soon after, although Kenny Custer, the former acting city manager for East Ridge told the Times Free Press that the video did not influence his decision. Reed was fired 112 days later.

Calls to the East Ridge Police Department seeking more information about the recent incident were not immediately returned Monday morning.

Contact La Shawn Pagán at lpagan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow her on Twitter @LaShawnPagan.