Video shows employees, customers brawling in Arizona Bath & Body Works store

Michael McDaniel, Arizona Republic
·3 min read

Two unidentified women were charged Saturday after a customer disagreement in a Scottsdale Bath & Body Works turned into a brawl with employees.

The disagreement started over someone cutting in line and was not mask- or race-related, said Sgt. Kevin Quon, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department.

The exchange got heated after one woman got too close to another woman "who had a child with her," said Genevieve Denslow, who shared a video of the fight with The Arizona Republic.

"I was shopping and heard all the arguing so I went to that part of the store. The lady in black threw a bag at the African American lady and then that's when all the pushing and hitting started."

Denslow's video went viral, and as of 6 p.m. Sunday has 8.5 million views.

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Video shows one woman throw a bag at an employee's face, another woman pull an employee down by her hair.

A different video of the incident begins when a verbal fight is already happening. Three employees can be seen telling a woman to leave. A second woman walks up and begins yelling at her, and a third calls her "trailer park trash."

The employees then try to separate the women. The second woman throws a bag at the third, hitting an employee's face and starting a fight, while an employee again tries to get the first woman to leave and pushes her away from the fight, and that woman rips off the employee's mask and grabs her hair.

As the first woman is pulling the employee's hair, a second employee runs over and pulls the first woman down by the neck.

At one point at least four employees and two customers are seen wrestling and fighting. Security is not seen at any point in several videos of the fight.

Two female suspects have been criminally charged in the altercation, Quon said. Scottsdale police did not identify which two were charged.

Bath & Body Works deferred a request for comment to their parent company, L Brands, which did not immediately respond.

Scottsdale Fashion Square said management wouldn't comment on the incident until Monday.

State representative uses video to promote anti-mask bill

Despite police and witnesses saying the fight was not about masks, Republican state Rep. Joseph Chaplik of Scottsdale tweeted "Bath and Body Works employees at Scottsdale Fashion Square are being put in danger by the requirement that they enforce mask mandates. Female employees in the viral video could have been injured."

Chaplik then outlined his proposed bill, House Bill 2770, which would let businesses choose how to enforce mask mandates.

Last Wednesday in the house, Chaplik compared the airborne COVID-19 epidemic to the AIDS scare of the '80s.

"We heard about that in the '80s," Chaplik told his colleagues during a Wednesday floor debate on the bill. "Yet no masks were required."

Chaplik's bill passed shortly after.

Bill would end mask mandate: Arizona businesses could ignore local mask mandates under a bill approved at Legislature

Reach breaking news reporter Michael McDaniel at michael.mcdaniel@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @themikemcdaniel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Video: Bath & Body Works employees, customers brawl in Arizona

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny

    In her first big civil rights case after law school, Vanita Gupta two decades ago challenged the wrongful drug convictions of dozens of Black residents of the Texas Panhandle city of Tulia, all of which hinged on faulty testimony by an undercover police officer with a checkered past. Gupta, then a junior lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, went toe to toe with the local prosecutor. "We were saying it was prosecutorial misconduct, and misconduct by the sheriff's department that should get all these folks out of prison ... and meanwhile he is sending her his inspiring morning email," civil rights attorney Jennifer Klar, a friend of Gupta, said of the case.

  • In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests

    In Japan, convenience is king and getting tested for COVID-19 can be highly inconvenient. Part of solution, as it is for a range of daily necessities in Tokyo, has become the humble vending machine. Eager to conserve manpower and hospital resources, the government conducts just 40,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests a day, a quarter of its capacity, restricting them to people who are quite symptomatic or have had a high chance of being infected.

  • Biden news - live: President to clampdown on college sex assault leniency as Trump returns to New York

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • 12 People On How Their Mental Health Has Changed During The Pandemic

    People share how the coronavirus has affected their anxiety, depression and more, along with how they're coping.

  • COVID-19 fueled a domestic violence crisis. Now, the stimulus bill could help women and children leave abusers

    Against a backdrop of increasing domestic violence amid COVID-19, survivors risk being trapped in a cycle of abuse.

  • Psaki: Biden's 'Neanderthal' comment was a 'reflection of his frustration'

    Psaki defended President Joe Biden's comments comparing some Republican governors' decision to lift mask mandates to "Neanderthal thinking," calling it a "reflection of his frustration" about Americans refusing to follow public health guidance.

  • Mayim Bialik is struggling to get Blossom reboot greenlit 'after literally years of trying'

    Mayim Bialik and 'Blossom' creator Don Reo have been trying to bring back the popular '90s series but have been met with resistance.

  • 5 strategies to prepare now for the next pandemic

    Stacked disasters – like a winter storm that damages a water system during a pandemic – can provide lessons for the next time around. AP Photo/Rogelio V. SolisWhile the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, public health and emergency management experts are already preparing for the next one. After all, biologists are certain another dangerous new pathogen will emerge sooner or later. We are public health researchers engaged in both leading public health disaster response and evaluating emergency management. Here are five strategies that will give the world a head start – and maybe even help prevent the next outbreak or epidemic from blowing up into a pandemic. The public health response in Guinea was swift when new cases of Ebola virus disease were identified in February 2021. Carol Valade/AFP via Getty Images 1. Shore up the systems already in place The identification in February 2021 of a new outbreak of Ebola in Guinea showed how critical surveillance and reporting are for rapidly responding to and containing infectious disease. The process generally works like this: Once an astute clinician diagnoses a disease that is on the watch list of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she reports the case to local health authorities to investigate. The information gets passed up the chain to the state, federal and international levels. Clinicians, public health practitioners and labs all around the world send disease reports to groups like the WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network. It aggregates all that data and helps identify outbreaks of new infectious diseases and their pandemic potential. If a pathogen does make it past local monitors and starts to spread, governments have emergency management systems in place to respond. These incident command structures provide a framework to respond to crises that range from infectious disease to natural disaster to terrorist attack. In the U.S., various federal agencies have different responsibilities. They monitor emerging infectious diseases, establish a strategic national stockpile of resources and support the states in their preparedness and response. Responsibility for the emergency response lies with each state – that’s in the U.S. Constitution – so they have flexibility in how they implement everything on a local level. One practical way to be prepared for a future pandemic is to ensure that all these systems and structures remain stable. That means maintaining funding, training and personnel for a rapid global response even when no pandemic threats are visible on the horizon. 2. Prepare the public to do its part Effective pandemic response requires a clear, consistent voice and an actionable message that reflects best practices based on sound science. Messaging and data that clearly explain how each individual has an important role in curbing the pandemic – and that it might evolve as the pandemic unfolds over time – are critical. The message to stay home and “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming health care resources with COVID-19 cases was an essential early public health message that resonated with many Americans who were not designated as essential workers. However, once initial shutdown orders were lifted and new treatments emerged, there was general confusion about the safety of public gatherings, particularly since guidance varied by state or locality. Guidance is also most effective if it’s tailored to different audiences. In the South, distrust of testing and vaccination efforts by government and health care providers is directly linked to language barriers and immigration concerns. One strategy to reach diverse and often underserved populations is to rely on leaders in the local faith community to help deliver public health messages. Preparedness requires an “all of community approach” that engages everyone in the planning stages, especially those from underserved or vulnerable populations. Building relationships now can improve access to information and resources when the next disaster strikes, helping ensure equity and agility in response. Science and risk communication scholars have started talking about the best ways people can manage the flood of information during a pandemic. Lessons from what’s been called the infodemic of COVID-19 news – some trustworthy but some certainly not – can inform new strategies for sharing reliable info and fostering trust in science. Participants at a tabletop exercise in Texas that envisioned an Ebola virus disease outbreak. The USA Center for Rural Health Preparedness, CC BY-ND 3. Get coordinated and practice Emergency managers and health care leaders have long recognized that a coordinated response by diverse teams is critical for public health emergencies. Tabletop exercises that simulate real emergencies help officials prepare for crises of all types. Like a fire drill, they bring together community stakeholders to walk through a hypothetical disaster scenario and hash out roles and responsibilities. These practice sessions include people who work in public health, emergency management and health care, as well as federal, tribal, state and local front-line responders. Practice scenarios must also include the reality of “stacked disasters,” like a hurricane or winter storm that puts even more stress on the disaster response system. These exercises enable a community to test parts of the overall emergency management plan and determine gaps or areas to strengthen. Ongoing testing and training to the plan ensures everyone is as ready as they can be. Beyond this training, health care professionals could be cross-trained to back up specialized clinical staff, who may need support over the course of a long pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic delivered lessons about infrastructure and supply chains. Strategic investments can shore up existing strategic national stockpiles of supplies and vaccinations for the future. If necessary, the president can use the Defense Production Act to order private companies to prioritize federal orders. 4. Polish the playbook After every major disaster response, all of the different groups involved – law enforcement, EMS, fire, emergency management, public health, search and rescue and so on – conduct what are called “after action reviews.” They can improve plans for the next time around. For instance, after the 2009 influenza pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services found that while CDC communication efforts were widely successful, some non-English-speaking populations missed important messages. The after action review noted that distrust in the government increased when vaccine supplies did not meet public expectations. In turn, officials could plan exercises to test and tweak approaches for next time. A thorough review of the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic at all levels will identify gaps, challenges and successes. Those “After Action” findings need to be integrated into future planning to improve preparedness and response for the next pandemic. A previous pandemic hastened the end of switchboard operators. Which technologies will get a boost after this one? Stevens/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive via Getty Images 5. Build on the new normal Back when the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic unfolded, few Americans had a telephone. Quarantine rules led more households to use phones and hastened research that reduced reliance on human telephone operators. Similarly, no doubt COVID-19 triggered some rapid changes that will last and help the U.S. be ready for future events. It’s been easier to adapt to the necessary lifestyle changes due to this pandemic thanks to the ways technology has changed the workplace, the classroom and the delivery of health care. Business analysts predict the quick move to video teleconferencing and remote work for offices in 2020 will be lasting legacies of COVID-19. A multidisciplinary team here at Texas A&M is tracking how robotics and automated systems are being used in pandemic response in clinical care, public health and public safety settings. Some of the sudden, dramatic changes to norms and behaviors, like the use of face masks in public, may be among the easiest strategies to keep in place to fend off a future pandemic from a respiratory virus. Just as telephone systems continued to improve over the last 100 years, ongoing innovation that builds on rapid adoption of technologies around COVID-19 will help people adjust to sudden lifestyle changes when the next pandemic strikes. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tiffany A. Radcliff, Texas A&M University and Angela Clendenin, Texas A&M University. Read more:A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodiesImmune interference – why even ‘updated’ vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies

    It's not a stretch to say asymptomatic spreaders unwittingly engage in zombielike behaviors. gremlin via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 has hijacked people’s lives, families and work. And, it has hijacked their bodies and minds in ways that they may not even be aware of. As we see it, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a sort of zombie virus, turning people not into the undead but rather into the unsick. By interfering with our bodies’ normal immune response and blocking pain, the virus keeps the infected on their feet, spreading the virus. People typically think of zombies as the stuff of science fiction. But in the biological world, zombies are all over the place, from the Ophiocordyceps fungus that perpetuates itself by zombifying ants; to Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite that completes its life cycle by leading rodents into the jaws of predators. Zombie viruses are also a real thing, influencing their host’s behavior in ways that enhance the viruses’ evolutionary fitness. One of us is a professor of psychology. The other is an emergency physician. Both of us are evolutionary medicine researchers. And we suggest to you that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is yet another zombie virus, a master manipulator operating under the radar. This pandemic may have unleashed a horde of the unsick: infected and unwitting victims of a manipulative virus. The novel coronavirus, which first appeared in China in late 2019. Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images How the virus turns us into the unsick It is the unsick who spread the virus most readily. About 40% of those with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic spreaders, never showing symptoms at all. And those who do show symptoms are most contagious in the two days before symptoms appear. Why people don’t feel sick earlier – or sick at all – might be part of the evolutionary strategy of SARS-CoV-2. A look under the hood of the virus reveals more about that manipulative machinery. SARS-CoV-2 interferes with a person’s immune response; this is why people don’t necessarily feel sick and withdrawn as they would in a typical viral infection. Instead, SARS-CoV-2 silences the body’s alarm signals that otherwise would orchestrate anti-viral defenses. It blocks interferons, a set of molecules that help fight viruses. Interferon activity makes people feel more depressed and socially withdrawn – so when the novel coronanvirus impedes interferon activity, mood is lifted, sociality is increased and you feel less sick. The virus also decreases pain perception. Normally, pain motivates us to hunker down when we need to heal. But SARS-CoV-2 blocks this response by preventing the transmission of pain signals. This is why people feel fine even when they are teeming with virus before the onset of symptoms. At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 dampens the body’s response to infection. It hinders pro-inflammatory cytokines, molecules that help spur the immune response. This too makes hosts feel better than they should. Typically, feeling sick helps our bodies prioritize healing by making us reduce our energy expenditure. With SARS-CoV-2, unsick hosts have the energy to do as much as they used to, maybe more. 3D Animation: SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission leading to COVID-19. An evolutionary leg up How SARS-CoV-2 evolved to manipulate humans is still speculation. The virus could have first evolved in other mammals, like pangolins. There, it may have acquired its immune-evading, manipulative machinery before jumping to humans. No intent or thought is involved; SARS-CoV-2 is not scheming to take over your body. This is simply evolution at work, nothing personal. The virus evolves because of variation and selection. And in a pandemic involving hundreds of millions of infections and trillions of viral replications, plenty of genetic variants could give it an evolutionary leg up. More research is needed to determine whether new variants make people feel unsick for longer. That, of course, would make it even easier for the virus spread during the asymptomatic phase. For example, a paper in the Journal of Transnational Medicine reported that the GZ69 variant is associated with high shedding rates in asymptomatic patients, meaning that people are highly contagious even when they are feeling fine. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] It’s possible that SARS-CoV-2 might make people feel even better than they would without infection from the virus. One study found people did not reduce their time out in public even when they had COVID-19 symptoms. If anything, they went out more. Any variant that does this clearly has an evolutionary advantage when it comes to transmission. Using surveys and social media data, our research team is now testing whether people are more social during their most infectious days. Things to consider We must take seriously the possibility that the virus is zombifying us – altering our behavior in ways that help perpetuate it. By keeping people feeling good when they are capable of spreading the virus, SARS-CoV-2 spreads under the radar, more like a sexually transmitted disease than a respiratory virus. Many of us have unwittingly acted as vehicles for its propagation, with stunning implications. Our behavior might not be in our own evolutionary interests. Instead, the unsick may be serving the virus. Researchers often ignore the impact that viruses might have on our moods and behaviors. But like ants and rodents, humans are not exempt from the neural and behavioral hijacking that’s widespread in the natural world. We believe that it is critical to consider the possible “anti-symptoms” of this virus: temporary reduction in pain, feeling more energetic than normal and perhaps even wanting to be around people more than usual. With all this in mind, here’s some advice, likely the most ironic you’ve heard in the last year: If you’ve been feeling surprisingly good the last few days, you might want to get a COVID-19 test.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Athena Aktipis, Arizona State University and Joe Alcock, University of New Mexico. Read more:Two gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 casesWhat’s in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Preview: Meghan and Harry open up to Oprah about leaving the royal family

    In an exclusive interview with Oprah, Meghan and Prince Harry open up about their decision to leave the royal family and dealing with the British media.

  • EU lawmakers to vote on fate of former Catalan president

    The European Parliament is voting Monday on whether to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move which could pave the way for their extradition. Puigdemont and a number of his colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest over the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal. In 2019, he, former Catalan health minister Toni Comin and former regional education minister Clara Ponsati won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection in their positions as members of the EU assembly.

  • Deep freeze just latest disaster to befall Houston's needy

    Ernest and Hester Collins already faced their share of hardships before last month's deadly winter storm plunged much of Texas into a deep freeze and knocked out power to millions of homes, including their modest rental in one of Houston's historically Black neighborhoods, Fifth Ward. The brother and sister were getting by on a fixed income without a car when the storm left them and many neighbors without light or heat for days. The storm, which experts say may have caused billions of dollars in damage, is just the latest disaster in recent years to disproportionately affect Houston's communities of color and its poorest residents.

  • Mississippi Governor Defends Ending Mask Mandate, Says Goal 'Has Never Been to Rid Ourselves of the Virus'

    Gov. Tate Reeves is more concerned about businesses, saying in a new interview that the state's objective has never been about getting rid of the virus.

  • Turkish olive farmer battles to save her land from coal mine

    Behind Tayyibe Demirel's olive groves in southwest Turkey lies a vast, grey expanse, stripped bare by a coal mine eating into the rolling hillside. Determined to save her land and village, Demirel, a 64-year-old grandmother, has singlehandedly taken on the operators extending the mine to feed what is one of Turkey's largest power plants. Last month, she won a court case against the expansion of the mine towards her village and, armed with information she herself uncovered from an earlier court ruling that said olive groves must be protected, she also won the appeal at the higher court.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case over 'qualified immunity' for police

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to review the scope of a legal defense called qualified immunity that increasingly has been used to shield police accused of excessive force, turning away an appeal by a Cleveland man who sued after being roughed up by police while trying to enter his own home. The justices declined to hear the appeal by Shase Howse, who said he was slammed to the ground outside the house where he lived with his mother in a poor and mostly Black neighborhood, struck in the back of the neck and jailed after police deemed his actions suspicious. Howse, who was 20 at the time, is Black.

  • Michael Brockers on J.J. Watt joining the Cardinals: “We all know who the real 9-9 is”

    In his recent remarks to TMZ.com, defensive lineman Michael Brockers didn’t simply comment on his team’s eventual new quarterback. Brockers also was asked to name the best defensive line in the NFC West, given the arrival of J.J. Watt in Arizona. “You already know that question, bro. It’s all about consistency, what the Rams been [more]

  • Stacey Abrams Reveals The Very On-Brand Thank You Gift She Wants After Election Victories

    Wondering how you can repay Stacey Abrams for the victories in Georgia? E! News has a first look at Marie Claire's cover story, in which the changemaker reveals what she really wants in return.

  • Meghan Markle Reveals She and Prince Harry Secretly Got Married 3 Days Before Royal Wedding

    The couple quietly exchanged vows in their backyard

  • What is yield curve control: Yahoo U

    The Fed has said 'yield curve control' is a tool it could use to address rising bond yields. But how would that work?

  • 'Jealous' road sweeper killed girlfriend with crowbar after she texted another man

    Mark Brandford, 49, brutally murdered Kayleigh Dunning, 32, and used Facebook to send intimate photos of her to friends and family.