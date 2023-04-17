Video shows the event that led to an apparent shooting Saturday in Myrtle Beach, SC

An altercation between a truck driver and two people in Myrtle Beach appears to have led to a shooting on Ocean Boulevard, according to video posted to Facebook.

The 54-second video starts off with a truck driver attempting to pull off from behind a black Nissan as a woman stands in front of the truck.

People can be heard yelling in the background as the truck continues to move forward toward the woman. It appears the truck even bumps into the woman, but it is not clear.

At this point, a man approaches the passenger side window of the vehicle, which is open, and appears to have a gun in his hand. His hand, with the item, is hanging on the inside of the truck and is no longer visible in the video.

After a few seconds of talking to the driver, a potential gunshot is heard.

The driver then speeds off towards South Ocean Boulevard, and the man gets in the Nissan on the passenger side.

The woman is no longer visible in the video. It is not immediately clear if she was driving the Nissan and why she was standing in front of the truck.

The video, posted by Alex Strickland, has over 260,000 views Monday. It was posted Saturday at 8:08 p.m. and occurred in front of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Authorities said Sunday they were investigating a shooting on 12th Avenue North and the boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been arrested.

Police indicated that a social media video provided to authorities prompted the investigation,