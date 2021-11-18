Video shows ex-Vanderbilt and NFL running back Zac Stacy beating woman

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl cut ties Thursday with former Vanderbilt and NFL running back Zac Stacy as its ambassador after a video showed Stacy beating his former girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.

Stacy, 30, was named the Youth Football Ambassador earlier this month for the Dec. 30 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Stacy was the 2012 most valuable player of the bowl.

TMZ Sports reported Stacy, who rushed for a Vanderbilt record 3,143 career yards and 30 touchdowns under former coach James Franklin, became upset while arguing with this ex-girlfriend, started swinging at her and then grabbed her off a coach and threw her into a flat-screen television.

The television fell on the woman as she tried to calm Stacy down.

Stacy fled the scene before police arrived.

The report said the women filed a restraining order and in it alleged: "He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me."

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

The woman also said in the order that she was hospitalized with bumps and bruises and a possible cut to her head.

Stacy was a fifth-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2013. He played two seasons with the Rams and one with the New York Jets. He rushed for a total of 1,355 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Video shows ex-Vanderbilt running back Zac Stacy beating woman