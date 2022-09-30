Video shows explosion in Tianjin in 2015, not during 'coup in Beijing' in 2022

AFP Hong Kong
·3 min read

A video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media posts that claim it shows a big explosion in China's capital Beijing in September 2022 during a supposed attempt to topple the country's president, Xi Jinping. The claim, however, is false. The video has circulated since 2015 in news reports about a deadly explosion at a chemical warehouse in the northeastern city of Tianjin. There have been no credible reports about a coup against the Chinese leader.

The 51-second video, which has more than 110,000 views, was shared on Twitter here on September 25.

Its caption reads: "Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping. China is in turmoil!

"Xi Jinping is missing! Is this a coup? Has he been assassinated and I uncover a military mystery no one is talking about. #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #xijingping."

The 51-second video shows a large explosion in the distance with the sound of the blast coming around six seconds later.

A man can be heard saying in Mandarin, "Where did this explosion take place? Even the sky is illuminated.

"The glass has been shattered. The blast was extremely powerful."

Screenshot of the misleading tweet, captured on September 29, 2022

Slightly shorter versions of the same video were shared elsewhere on Twitter here, where it was viewed more than 127,000 times, and on YouTube here.

It circulated as social media posts spread unfounded rumours that there had been a coup against Xi.

The swiftly-debunked rumours, reported on here by the UK-based Guardian newspaper and here by India's The Economic Times newspaper, spread ahead of a key meeting of China's ruling Communist Party.

State media reported that the 20th Party Congress will be held on October 16, with Xi expected to be reinstated as president for an unprecedented third term at the landmark meeting.

There have been no credible reports about Xi being overthrown, and US broadcaster CNN reported here on September 29 that the Chinese leader had made his first public appearance in a fortnight -- quashing speculation about a "coup".

The video circulating in the posts is also old -- it has been shared since 2015 in reports of an explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin, more than 100 kilometres (70 miles) southeast of Beijing.

2015 chemical warehouse explosion

A combination of reverse image and keyword searches on Baidu found a longer version of the video published in a news report by Sina News on August 13, 2015.

The video's simplified-Chinese title reads: "Residents in Tianjin exclaimed that the sky lit up and the building shook during the explosion."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading post (left) and the Sina news report (right):

A screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading post (left) and the Sina news report (right).

The same footage was also included in reports by Taiwanese newspaper Apple Daily and local broadcaster SMG Shanghai TV in August 2015.

Tianjin authorities reported 165 dead after several large explosions rocked a chemical warehouse in Tianjin on August 12, 2015, AFP reported at the time.

The blast raised fears about increased toxic pollution in the city and the adequacy of training given to firefighters, as nearly 100 firefighters were killed.

AFP previously also debunked a claim that a similar video of the explosion shows a blast in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu in April 2020.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe vows ‘robust’ response to alleged sabotage of Russian gas pipelines

    European Union officials pledged a “robust and united response” to any deliberate disruption of the bloc’s energy infrastructure, a day after two Russian gas pipelines ruptured in the Baltic Sea. “All available information indicates leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement Wednesday, stressing that such damages…

  • Rotoworld Draft Guide Preview: Player Outlooks

    Rotoworld's 2022-23 NBA Draft Guide features 300+ Player Profiles, multiple Top-200 rankings, 18 exclusive columns (and counting), and much more! (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Washington vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview

    Washington vs UCLA game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Friday, September 30

  • UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

    UNLV vs New Mexico game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Friday, September 30

  • San Diego State vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview

    San Diego State vs Boise State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 5 game on Friday, September 30

  • Cyber attack: Gloucester City Council planning site mostly restored

    A key part of Gloucester City Council's online planning system has been restored, it says.

  • Protesters in Madrid condemn death of Mahsa Amini

    STORY: The protesters, mostly women, chanted “Iranian sisters we are with you” and held signs reading “Iran: women, life and freedom". Three of them also burnt an Iranian flag."I wish freedom for all Iranians, women, workers, for all Iranians. I want happiness for all Iranians and I want us to be able to return to Iran.", said Iranian Saim, 43, who works is a manager at a company in the Spanish capital.After the protest, demonstrators sent a letter to the Iranian ambassador in Spain and left a copy outside.Amini died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Her death has touched off Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.Iranian police have denied harming the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.On Monday (September 26), Iran's foreign ministry accused the United States of using the protests to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

  • North Americans in Russia's KHL face difficult decisions

    The Canadian government has advised its citizens to leave Russia while commercial means are still available, cautioning anyone holding a Russian passport could be subject to call-up for mandatory military service. Earlier this week, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued the same security alert for Americans in Russia, urging them to leave. The moves come a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin called to mobilize more troops to fight in Ukraine and almost two months since American women's basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted of drug possession and smuggling.

  • Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”

    Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]

  • Taiwan says U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group discussed supply chain resilience

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The United States has convened the first meeting of a working group of East Asian countries to discuss how to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, a Taiwanese official said on Friday, after a two-year global chip crunch. The semiconductor shortage, which forced some carmakers to halt production, thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and has made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world. "We exchanged views at a first preliminary meeting, and hope everyone can discuss how to collaborate in the future on supply chain problems like the ones we recently encountered," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua Wang told reporters in Taipei.

  • Russian unemployment rate hits record low, economic data paints mixed picture

    Russia's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.8% in August, but average nominal wages earned by Russians fell in month-on-month terms and weekly inflation returned, painting a mixed picture overall of the country's economic health. Russia's export-dependent economy is plunging into recession, hit by sweeping Western sanctions for what Moscow calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine. The number of people unemployed in Russia dropped to 3.8% of the workforce in August, its lowest since the statistics service started publishing the figure in 1992, according to the Eikon database.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin to Finalize Annexation of Four Regions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin early Friday signed decrees recognizing the “independence” of occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine as a prelude to absorbing those regions, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk, into Russia -- a move that’s expected later today. Putin is also expected to address legislators. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving A

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.

  • Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN

    Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."

  • A Trump-appointed judge undermined a special master order for Trump to back up claims that FBI 'planted' evidence at Mar-a-Lago

    Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back the end date for the review of records seized from Mar-a-Lago, in just her latest decision siding with Donald Trump.

  • Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.The DOJ’s legal stance—that anything a president does is part of his official duties, and therefore makes him a federal employee immune to lawsuits—was w

  • Kremlin decides not to rush annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:54 The Kremlin has decided not to rush the official "accession" of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, and to postpone the closing of Russia's borders.

  • Putin's calling the 'unprecedented sabotage' of the Nord Stream pipeline an 'act of international terrorism'

    NATO said that the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines are the "result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage."

  • NY public officials criticize DeSantis for voting against Hurricane Sandy relief

    As Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida on Wednesday, several public officials from New York criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for voting against federal aid for Hurricane Sandy when he was a congressman. “Just a reminder to New York … Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis (who was in Congress at the time) voted against aid for…