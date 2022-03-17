Video shows fatal hit and run crash in Broward. Police need your help finding the driver.

A man crossing a Fort Lauderdale street over the weekend was killed after a minivan slammed into him and never stopped, video shows.

On Thursday, Fort Lauderdale police released the surveillance video in hopes of identifying the driver.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of West Davie Boulevard.

Police say Everildo Ruiz-Mendez, 21, was attempting to cross West Davie Boulevard when he was struck by a white van. Ruiz-Mendez was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

“The driver did not stop to render aid and continued westbound on West Davie Boulevard, leaving the area,” police said in a news release.

Detectives say the vehicle involved is an older model white Dodge Caravan with black trim pieces. It also likely has front-end damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754, Investigator Andrea Johnson at 954-828-5825 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).