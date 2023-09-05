Video shows father discover son dead at DeKalb gas station before being charged with murder

A Dekalb County father is facing second-degree murder charges after his 7-year-old son was shot and killed at a gas station.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins obtained surveillance video showing 42-year-old Dante Daugherty coming out of the convenience store and discovering his lifeless child in the back seat of the car.

The shooting happened on Labor Day around 6:30 p.m. at the Texaco gas station in Lithonia.

Rawlins spoke to the store clerk who called 911. She says Daugherty is a regular customer and he was inside the store playing the lottery when the shooting happened.

The video does not actually show the shooting but, eventually, you can see and sense the panic. The car door flings open and a child can be seen running across the parking lot towards the busy intersection.

Minutes later, the father returns to the car to find the other child in the backseat with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear who actually pulled the trigger but DeKalb County police eventually arrested the frantic and distraught father who is now facing murder and child cruelty charges.

