Video shows fight break out in Coraopolis bar before deadly shooting

The owners of the Steel Shaker bar have a message outside the business informing patrons that no firearms are allowed inside. Still, early Saturday morning, someone fired shots inside the crowded Coraopolis bar, killing one man and injuring 3 others.

A video posted on Facebook shows some of the chaos before and after the shooting. It appears there were a lot of people inside the bar along Fourth Avenue near Main Street. It was after a fight broke out between a few customers that several gunshots were heard. It’s not clear what led up to the fight and shooting.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the gunfire killed a man, identified by the county medical examiner as Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, and hurt three other people. Those hurt were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Detectives say they’ve identified everyone involved in the shooting and will turn over the facts of their investigation to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for a charging determination.

Channel 11 contacted the Allegheny County Police Department for an update on the investigation, but they didn’t have any further information available.

Police ask anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

