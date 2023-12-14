Video shows fight inside Indian Land Chipotle

Cellphone video shows a fight between customers and an employee at about 9 p.m. Sunday inside a Chipotle in Indian Land.

A man can be seen pushing a woman down to the ground and hitting her at the Charlotte Highway restaurant.

The woman was an employee, police said.

A police report says this all started when a woman asked for extra chicken with her order. It says when the employee told her that would cost more, they began shouting at each other.

According to the report, the employee tried leaving the restaurant but a man came inside and shoved her to the ground.

Now, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the woman and the man. If you recognize them, call 803-283-3388.