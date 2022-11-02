Video shows final moments of 13-year-old found dead in DeKalb park; who is the person with him?
The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person they want to speak with in the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sept. 19, DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park.
A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Police said Crosby was shot to death.
TRENDING STORIES:
Smoke fills cabin forcing Delta flight heading from Atlanta to make emergency landing
‘We will solve this crime’: Police speak out after Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is it ending in Georgia?
In a newly released video, Crosby is seen leaving a nearby neighborhood at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 18 with an unknown person wearing a black hoodie, mask and pants.
Crosby was wearing black jeans and a black-and-white jacket with a mask face on the back, with white shoes.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the person wearing all black, seen in the video outlined in red.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
IN OTHER NEWS: