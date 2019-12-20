Video shows final moments before toddler's fatal cruise ship fall

Editor's note: The Wiegand family's attorney allowed a reporter and senior editor for the IndyStar, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, to review the Royal Caribbean surveillance footage that shows toddler Chloe Wiegand's fall. IndyStar and USA TODAY have not obtained a copy of the video, nor is it being published on our platforms.

Chloe Wiegand is happily making her way toward the big windows of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship when she first enters the frame of surveillance footage capturing her final moments.

Following closely behind the excited toddler is her grandfather, 51-year-old Salvatore "Sam" Anello. He watches her as she approaches the windows of the ship, then docked in Puerto Rico. Anello appears to lean over an interior railing in front of the windows.

Anello lifts Chloe onto the railing. In an instant, she's gone. Other passengers on the ship can be seen rushing to the windows as the 18-month old falls from the 11th story window.

That silent footage from the July 7 incident is a major part of two cases currently in progress in the wake of Chloe's death. One is a criminal case in which Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is facing a charge of negligent homicide.

Chloe Wiegand, 1, died in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after falling from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. More

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The other is a civil case as the Wiegand family sues the cruise line, alleging that Royal Caribbean failed to protect Chloe and other passengers with dangerous windows that are not compliant with current safety standards.

Footage released

There were no plans for the footage to be released, but the security video was broadcast Tuesday night on a program which aired on Puerto Rican station Mega TV. It remains unclear who is responsible for leaking the footage, and what impact it may have on the pending litigation.

Michael Winkleman, the attorney representing the Wiegand family in the civil case, allowed IndyStar to view the video Wednesday morning and describe what takes place within it. IndyStar did not obtain a copy of the video.

In the clip, Anello can be seen lifting Chloe up to bang on the window, which he told investigators he believed was closed. The family said it was something Chloe used to love to do while attending hockey games.

Chloe Wiegand banging on the glass at a hockey game More

The family said that they had not wanted the video released to protect their older child.

"The family publicly asks the Puerto Rican authorities, why was this footage released?" the Wiegand family said in a statement released through Winkleman. "Why do you continue to inflict such heinous emotional distress on our family? Haven't we been punished enough by the loss of Chloe?"

The family requested an independent investigation into the leak.