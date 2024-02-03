Video shows firefighter rescue cat trapped in overturned RV

Sara Filips

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cat that was trapped inside an overturned recreational vehicle was rescued by firefighters earlier this week.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority in California, the cat was inside the RV following a collision involving another vehicle.

VIDEO: 2 Alaska-native bears found walking on side of Florida road

Thankfully, no one was injured during the crash.

The video shows one firefighter rescuing the cat who was still inside the vehicle following the collision.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.