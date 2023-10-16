Video shows Flagler deputies breaking up brawl at Matanzas High; 11 students arrested

Last week Flagler County Sheriff's deputies broke up a fight in Matanzas High School in Palm Coast and arrested 11 students. Most were charged with misdemeanors, including breach of peace and disturbance of a school function, but deputies changed three students with felonies.

Video from one of the deputies showed the end of the brawl.

What were students charged with in the Matanzas High School brawl?

A 14-year-old female student was charged with disorderly conduct, disruption of a school function, and felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence after pushing one deputy to try to attack another student.

A 17-year-old male student punched a staff member in the shoulder in front of a deputy. He was charged with felony battery on a school official.

A 17-year-old male student battered a school administrator who was trying to escort another student away from the fight. He was charged with disorderly conduct and felony battery on a school official.

The other eight students were charged with misdemeanors, including breach of peace and disturbance of a school function.

The News-Journal is not identifying the students because they have not been charged as adults.

Where is Matanzas High School?

Matanzas High School, founded in 2005, is located at 3535 Old Kings Road North in Palm Coast, Florida, between St. Augustine and Flagler Beach.

News-Journal reporter Frank Fernandez contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida high school fight ends with arrests, some get felony charges