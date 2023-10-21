Video shows fleeing driver slam into L.A. County deputy

A surveillance camera captured the moment a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was seriously injured by a fleeing burglary suspect in West Hollywood.

The incident unfolded around 4:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Cynthia Street.

“I was working from my house and I heard the police say stop, and that’s when I came to my window,” Alfonso DeLaBarrera told KTLA. “He came speeding and hit him from the left.”

The pursuit started when someone witnessed the suspect breaking into a car in West Hollywood. Shortly after, deputies spotted the suspect and followed the 2022 Dodge Challenger to a dead end.

Thinking they had the driver cornered, deputies exited their patrol unit to go after the suspect. But the driver had other plans and made their escape by ramming into the sheriff’s vehicle hitting the deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

DeLaBarrera’s surveillance footage captured the collision.

“I feel for the officers they were trying to do their best and they get hurt,” he said.

The deputy suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Department is still searching for the suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.