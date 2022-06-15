Video shows flooding from Yellowstone River in Montana

Reuters

Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can exceed 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), with her newborn lying on a blanket in the shade nearby so she can feed him when he cries. These women in southern Pakistan and millions like them around the world are at the searing edge of climate change.